Cueto splendid but Giants lose 1-0 to Cubs on Baez HR in 8th

Johnny Cueto was doing his best Madison Bumgarner impersonation, right up until Javier Baez spoiled it with one big swing.
Cueto gave up a home run to Baez in the eighth inning, and that was all Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs needed to beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Friday night in Game 1 of their NL Division Series.
Making his first postseason start in a Giants uniform, Cueto was almost as dominant as Bumgarner was in shutting out the New York Mets in the wild-card game Wednesday night. But with Lester stifling the Giants over eight spotless innings, Baez's one-out homer was the difference.
Baez sent Angel Pagan scrambling back to the left-field wall with a towering drive into a stiff wind. The ball landed in the basket atop the Wrigley Field ivy, whipping the crowd of 42,148 into a frenzy.
Buster Posey hit a two-out double off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth before Hunter Pence bounced to second, giving the Cubs the lead in the best-of-five series after they rolled to a major league-leading 103 wins during the regular season.
The Giants, seeking their fourth World Series championship since 2010, will send former Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija to the mound against major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks on Saturday.
San Francisco could not have asked for much more from Cueto, who joined the team as a free agent last offseason after signing a $130 million, six-year contract. The right-hander gave up only three hits and struck out 10, his career high in the postseason, without issuing a walk.
It was the second consecutive postseason complete game for Cueto, who went the distance for Kansas City to beat the New York Mets in Game 2 of last year's World Series.
Comments