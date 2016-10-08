Gustafson's 4 TD passes help Montana past MVSU 67-7

Brady Gustafson threw for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Montana swamped Mississippi Valley State 67-7 on Saturday.
Gustafson completed 17 straight passes at one point in the first half, including scoring strikes covering 44 and 4 yards to Keenan Curran. The latter put the Grizzlies (4-1) ahead 43-7 with 41 seconds left in the second quarter. Gustafson finished 21 of 26 for 251 yards.
The Delta Devils (0-6) led 7-0 after an 88-yard drive to open the game, capped by a 3-yard sneak from Austin Bray. MVSU then took over at Montana's 30 after Gustafson fumbled on the Grizzlies' first drive. But on the next play, Connor Strahm intercepted a Bray pass and sprinted 78 yards for the tying TD.
That started a run of 67 straight points. Montana took the lead for good on Colin Bingham's 8-yard TD reception with 8:21 left in the first. James Homan also hauled in a 4-yard TD pass, and Jeremy Calhoun added scoring runs of 1 and 21 yards.
Tim Semenza and Brandon Purdy both hit field goals for the Grizzlies, who also got a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Donald Bedell.
Bray, sharing time with Slade Jarman at quarterback, threw for 106 yards for Mississippi Valley State.
THE TAKEAWAY
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: The Delta Devils got little going offensively aside from their 88-yard scoring drive. They rushed for minus-61 yards and had four turnovers.
MONTANA: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 10 in the Football Championship Subdivision, used a short passing game to pile up 300 yards through the air.
UP NEXT
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: Returns home to face Southwest Conference rival Alabama State on Saturday.
MONTANA: Hosts Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State on Saturday.
