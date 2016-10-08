McGough throws for 3 TDs, FIU runs past UTEP 35-21

Alex McGough threw for three touchdowns and Alex Gardner ran for another as Florida International picked up its second straight win, running past UTEP 35-21 on Saturday night.
McGough threw for 241 yards, Gardner rushed for 141, and Anthony Jones ran for 117 yards as the Golden Panthers (2-4, 2-0 Conference USA) amassed 488 yards while limiting UTEP (1-5, 0-3) to 276 total yards.
Aaron Jones, who finished with 73 yards, broke for a 49-yard scoring run to give UTEP a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. The Golden Panthers responded with 13 straight points to hold a 20-7 advantage in the third. Jones scored from the 1 with 5:40 left in the third as the Miners closed to 20-14.
McGough responded on the next series, hitting Thomas Owens on a 23-yard scoring strike for a 28-14 lead late in the third. Owens finished with 125 yards on seven catches.
