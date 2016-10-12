Jets place Decker on IR with season-ending shoulder injury

0:27 Panthers QB Cam Newton practices Wednesday Pause

0:39 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton returns to practice

1:25 Ron Rivera following 17-14 loss

1:28 Derek Anderson discusses the two turnovers and the need to tighten up

0:57 Greg Olsen: This is not a game for the faint of heart

1:49 Panthers vs. Bucs: Bold predictions

0:54 Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

0:49 Why has QB Derek Anderson stayed with Panthers?

0:26 Panthers CB Bene' Benwikere confident he can bounce back

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith