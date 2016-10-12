Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has hat trick in NHL debut

Auston Matthews is already doing the trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The No. 1 overall pick had three goals 22 minutes into his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.
Matthews scored on his first shot 8:21 into the period, snapping in a pass from Zach Hyman during a scrum around the net.
Matthews' second goal came with 5:42 left after he dangled through a pair of Senators near the blue line, stole the puck from two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson along the boards then beat goalie Craig Anderson with an odd-angle forehand.
Matthews put Toronto ahead 3-2 with a one-timer from inside the right circle on a feed from Morgan Rielly 1:25 into the second period. Fans showered the ice with hats, and his mom was shown high-fiving fans and covering her face in disbelief.
He scored on his first three shots of the game.
The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut. His parents were shown on the broadcast celebrating the first goal with a kiss.
Comments