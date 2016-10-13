Former Olympic heptathlon champ Jessica Ennis-Hill retires

Former Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced her retirement from track and field.
The 30-year-old British athlete and current world champion says in a post on Twitter and Instagram that "this has been one of the toughest decisions I've had to make but I know that retiring now is right."
Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and silver at this year's Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won gold at the 2009 and 2015 world championships.
She says: "I've always said I want to leave my sport on a high and have no regrets and I can truly say that."
