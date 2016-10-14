Louisville plans festival to celebrate Ali's legacy

Louisville will host a 10-day festival next year to celebrate the legacy of native son Muhammad Ali.
City officials and the Muhammad Ali Center say the "I Am Ali" festival will be July 5-15 in 2017. It will include local arts and cultural groups, performances and events, along with two girls' basketball tournament events.
The humanitarian and former heavyweight boxing champion died in June at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
The city's inaugural "I Am Ali" festival was held at the Kentucky Center during the week of Ali's death and memorial, attracting 15,000 young people. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says next year's festival will build on that success and will become an annual event for the Kentucky city.
Comments