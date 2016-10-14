Haas gets in the mix at rain-delayed PGA Tour opener

Bill Haas isn't sure how he wound up in the group in place of Tiger Woods at the Safeway Open. He just considered it a treat to be able to watch the exploits of Phil Mickelson and the rhythmic swing of defending Emiliano Grillo.
And they were able to watch Haas post the lowest score.
Haas made it through the tough conditions brought on my rain Friday morning and posted a 2-under 70 that at least got him into the mix going into the weekend of the PGA Tour season opener at Silverado.
The rain was enough to cover tee boxes and the corners of greens with casual water, leading to a rain delay of 2 hours, 36 minutes. That meant the second round could not be completed until Saturday morning.
Haas was at 8-under 136, the low score among those who finished 36 holes. He was one shot better than PGA Tour rookie J.J. Spaun, while Mickelson had another 69 and was at 6-under 138. Grillo played bogey-free after the delay for a 70 and was at 5-under 139.
Scott Piercy, who tied the course record with a 62 on Thursday, played in the afternoon along with Paul Casey, who started at 8 under. They faced the more favorable conditions, because it was relatively calm on Thursday morning and the clouds were pushing away Friday afternoon and leaving behind soft conditions without the hassle of trying to keep dry.
Haas just knows he'll be in a better spot Saturday than he was when he started.
Before even hitting his first shot of the new season, Haas faced a 10-shot deficit because of Piercy's 10-under 62. He's been around long enough to know it was no time to press, and he plodded along in the slog of Silverado to do enough to get back in the mix.
"Eight under in two rounds out here, I think it's a good score," Haas said. "I played two nice rounds and I'm still not equaling somebody's one round. They haven't played yet (in the second round). You never know."
Woods had planned to play at Silverado and even entered the tournament on Friday. The PGA Tour decided to arrange the groups so that Woods played with Mickelson and Grillo. Woods, however, withdrew on Monday saying that his game was "vulnerable" and not where it needed to be.
Haas took that spot in the group, and all three have put on a good show.
Grillo had a 35-foot birdie putt that he left 10 feet short on the 11th hole, his second of the round, when the rain was at its worse. He made it through the back nine without any more mistakes, and then ran off three straight birdies on the front nine .
Mickelson returned from the rain delay in much worse shape. The driver slipped out of his hands on his first shot at the par-4 13th and led to a snap-hook out-of-bounds. He managed to make a 10-foot putt to escape with bogey .
Lefty made another bogey on the par-3 seventh when he pushed his tee shot left of the green, left of the gallery and next to a beer concession. From rain-soaked pine bark, he hit a flop to 12 feet and narrowly missed the putt. There were plenty of good shots, too, however, and Mickelson had control of his irons, which was key.
The greens were so soft from rain that it was critical not to spin the ball back too much around the hole.
"To be able to get the distance control right, the trajectory, the spin right on spongy greens and give myself as many birdies as I hit, I think this is some of the best iron play that I've had," Mickelson said. "And then I hit a few wild ones, too, so I guess it's kind of my normal game."
Spaun had a 67 and was at 137, one shot ahead of another rookie, Mackenzie Hughes, who had back-to-back 69s.
Not many were happier than Tag Ridings, who was third alternate on Wednesday and already checking flights back home around lunch on Thursday when he got into the field. Ridings followed up his 68 with a 70.
Comments