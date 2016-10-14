Ibaka leads Magic over Pacers as Vogel faces former team

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Orlando to a 114-106 preseason victory over visiting Indiana on Friday night in Magic coach Frank Vogel's first appearance against his former team.
Myles Turner led all five Pacers starters in double figures with 17 points. Jeff Teague and Paul George scored 16 apiece, Thaddeus Young added 15 and Monta Ellis had 14. Ellis had a team-high six assists, and Young had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ibaka was 7 of 9 from the field and made all three of his 3-pointers in his second preseason game and the Magic's first exhibition win. Jeff Green scored 16 points, and Aaron Gordon added 15. Bismack Biyombo had nine rebounds.
Vogel spent the past five-plus seasons as coach of the Pacers after four years as an assistant. Indiana made the playoffs in five of his six years.
C.J. Watson had 10 assists for Orlando, which sat guards Evan Fournier and D.J. Augustin.
The Pacers were without key backups C.J. Miles (sore left knee) and Aaron Brooks (sore right knee).
Orlando (1-3) plays at home again Sunday against former Magic center Dwight Howard, who signed with Atlanta in free agency. Indiana (3-2) visits Milwaukee on Wednesday.
---
BULLS 118, CAVALIERS 108
CHICAGO — Rajon Rondo scored 20 points and Taj Gibson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chicago while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat for Cleveland.
John Holland scored 23 points to lead a reserve-laden group for the Cavaliers, who earlier in the day agreed to terms on a contract that will bring back shooting guard J.R. Smith.
Dwyane Wade had 11 points along with Doug McDermott and Robin Lopez for the Bulls.
CAVALIERS: There were four other double-figure scorers besides Holland in Jordan McRae (19), Jonathan Holmes (16), Kay Felder (14) and DeAndre Liggins (12). ... Holmes led the Cavs with six rebounds, and Felder had seven assists. ... Holland was 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. ... Cleveland was 20 of 22 at the line.
BULLS: Rondo had six rebounds, six assists and six turnovers. ... Paul Zipser had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. ... Wade had six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
UP NEXT: Cleveland (2-3) is home against Washington on Tuesday. Chicago (2-2) is at Milwaukee on Saturday.
---
RAPTORS 122, SAN LORENZO DE ALMAGRO 105
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Raptors against the Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro.
With Toronto playing the second game of a back-to-back, most of the regulars sat. The list included Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMarre Carroll, Cory Joseph, Patrick Patterson, Terrence Ross and Jared Sullinger.
DeRozan (rest), Ross (right knee) and Sullinger (left foot) also missed Thursday's win at Cleveland.
RAPTORS: Norman Powell and Drew Crawford scored 17 apiece. ... Powell, VanVleet, Lucas Nogueira, Pascal Siakam and Crawford started for Toronto. ... Siakam scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while fellow rookie Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and six rebounds. ... Raptors coach Dwane Casey was disappointed that his defense failed to hold San Lorenzo below 100 points, a total he had set as a pregame goal.
SAN LORENZO: Jerome Meyinsse, the lone American on the roster and a former Virginia player, scored 22 points. Marcos Mata had 18 points and six rebounds, and Gustavo Aguirre had 17 points and 11 assists. ... The reigning champion of Argentina is the first from that country to face an NBA opponent. ... San Lorenzo made 15 of 29 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT: Toronto (3-2) visits Detroit on Wednesday. This was San Lorenzo's only game against an NBA opponent.
