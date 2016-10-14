Predators score 3 power-play goals, open beating Chicago 3-2

Mike Fisher redirected Roman Josi's shot late in the second period for the go-ahead power-play goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night in their season opener.
Fisher's goal was Nashville's third with the man advantage. P.K. Subban, Nashville's big offseason addition, scored the first goal of the season, Josi had a power-play goal, and Ryan Johansen had three assists.
Marcus Kruger and Niklas Hjalmarsson scored for Chicago, which has lost its first two games this season playing with six rookies in the lineup. The Blackhawks have allowed six power-play goals in their first two games.
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped a flurry of shots with Chicago on the man advantage over the final 1:46 to preserve the win.
Nashville improved to 4-1-1 over its last six season openers.
Chicago won the season series between these Central Division rivals the past two seasons, including a 3-2 edge last season while finishing third in the Western Conference. Nashville finished fourth in the division and seventh in the West before beating Anaheim in seven games and losing to San Jose in another seven-game series.
But the Predators made a big move June 29, swapping captain Shea Weber to Montreal for another All-Star defenseman in Subban. The man known for his flair came through by not only scoring the Predators' first goal of the season but his first power-play goal in a season opener.
Subban scored on a slap shot that tied it up, drawing an ovation from the standing room only crowd as he celebrated with his typical flourish. Fans gave him another ovation at the next stoppage of play when the goal was announced.
The Blackhawks, coming off a 5-2 loss to St. Louis in their season opener in Chicago on Wednesday night, came out with a purpose.
Kruger tapped the puck into an empty net after Pekka Rinne was pulled to the side stopping defenseman Ryan Hartman's rush just 2:39 into the game. The Blackhawks answered Subban's goal when Hjalmarsson scored off the far post past a screened Rinne midway through the period for a 2-1 lead.
Nashville tied it on Josi's power-play goal at 16:33 of the first and took its first lead at 16:36 of the second when Fisher tipped in Josi's shot from the point. The winning goal came with Artem Anisimov in the penalty box for delay of game after clearing the puck over the glass.
Subban showed off his defensive skills as the 2013 Norris Trophy winner, helping protect the lead by breaking up a pass from Nick Schmaltz to Chicago captain Jonathan Toews.
Notes: The Predators are 10-7-1 in season openers all-time and 10-6-2 at home. ... Johansen's three assists marked the first multi-point game of his career in a season opener. ... Blackhawks RW Ryan Hartman played only 1:56 of the first period and didn't return. ... Predators D Anthony Bitetto fought with former Nashville F Jordin Tootoo in the second period and suffered an upper-body injury. ... Chicago D Trevor Van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Hosting Predators on Saturday night.
Predators: Visiting Chicago on Saturday night.
Comments