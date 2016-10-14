LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Cubs open NLCS; Indians go for 2-0 lead

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenta Maeda works out during practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers play Game 1 of the series against the Cubs on Saturday.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer talks to reporters before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Gene J. Puskar
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers players work out during the team practice at Wrigley Field before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers play Game 1 of the series against the Cubs on Saturday.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series in Boston. Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday he'll start Corey Kluber in the opener against the Blue Jays and follow with Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin in Games 2 and 3. Mike Clevinger will likely start Game 4 but will pitch only a few innings.
Elise Amendola, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos goes down with a knee injury during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington. Ramos had surgery Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, on his right knee and his rehabilitation is expected to take six-to-eight months.
Andrew Harnik, File
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers players work out during the team practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers play Game 1 of the series against the Cubs on Saturday.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Bauer cut the pinky finger on his right hand and will not pitch Game 2 of the ALCS against Toronto. The team said Bauer needed “’several” stitches to close the cut, the latest medical setback for Cleveland’s rotation.
Orlin Wagner, File
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester works out during practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs host Game 1 of the series against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks during a news conference before baseball's National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs host Game 1 of the series against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
A grounds crew prepare the field for baseball's National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs host Game 1 of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenta Maeda stretches as he works out during practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers play Game 1 of the series against the Cubs on Saturday.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenta Maeda smiles as he answers a question during a news conference before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Dodgers play Game 1 of the series against the Cubs on Saturday.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez works out during practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs host Game 1 of the series against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer signs autographs before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Gene J. Puskar
AP Photo
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, right, tags out Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Comments