Tennessee State holds on to beat Eastern Kentucky 35-28

Ronald Butler threw for181 yards and ran for two touchdowns — including a career-best 61-yarder — as Tennessee State ran up a big first-half score and held on to beat Eastern Kentucky 35-28 on Saturday night.
Ezra Robinson had two crucial interceptions, including one he returned 93 yards for a score, and Chris Collins had one that ended Eastern Kentucky's final drive.
Butler and Andrew Knox both ran for scores in the first quarter to give the Tigers (5-1, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) a 14-0 lead. Early in the second, Robinson ended a 60-yard Eastern Kentucky drive by picking off a Bennie Coney pass and returning it 93 yards for another Tigers score, making it 21-0 with 12:15 left in the half.
Tennessee State scored twice more before halftime, including Butler's 61-yard rushing touchdown, stretching the Tigers advantage to 35-3 at halftime.
Coney had 350 yards passing with four interceptions for the Colonels (2-4, 1-2).
