Federal racketeering suit filed against powerful union head

A non-union electrical contractor has filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against a powerful Philadelphia union leader and his local saying developers have refused to hire him since the two traded blows at a worksite earlier this year.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2e3lQUn ) Joshua Keesee filed the lawsuit on Monday against Johnny "Doc" Dougherty (DAHK'-ur-tee) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98.
Keesee says Dougherty broke his nose during a January altercation at a Philadelphia home construction site after Dougherty said non-union workers weren't welcome.
A spokesman for Dougherty has said the union leader acted in self-defense.
Keesee says developers have since refused to hire him. The suit alleges Dougherty is known for intimidating political, business and labor rivals.
A union spokesman says they haven't seen the lawsuit yet.
