Rask scores again, Hurricanes beat Flames for 1st win

Victor Rask scored his third goal of the season to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Rask's power-play goal with 3:48 left in the first period made it 2-0 as the Hurricanes built up a lead and never gave it up to pick up their first win of the season. Rask, who played two years of junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, leads the team with five points.
Teuvo Teravainen, Viktor Stalberg and Jeff Skinner also scored for Carolina, playing its fourth straight road game to start the season. Eddie Lack made 24 saves and Noah Hanifin had a career-high three assists.
It was the Hurricanes' first win at the Saddledome in eight tries, dating back to Dec. 12, 2002.
Troy Brouwer and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, and Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots.
.Carolina surged in front 3-0 at 4:55 of the second when Stalberg slipped behind Dougie Hamilton, took a perfect pass from Klas Dahlbeck and beat Elliott on a deke to his backhand.
That made it three goals on 13 shots on the Flames' new No. 1 goaltender and resulted in a jeer from the agitated home crowd the next time he handled the puck.
Acquired in the offseason from St. Louis, Elliott has started the season with three straight losses. After giving up four goals on 32 shots, he has an .839 save-percentage.
Calgary got on the scoreboard late in the second when Brouwer scored his third goal, pouncing on a loose puck at center-ice and eventually firing a shot over Lack's shoulder.
The Flames made it 3-2 at 8:03 of the third when Gaudreau took a pass from Hamilton, cut to the net while going around Justin Faulk and scored on a backhand.
The story of the first period was special teams. Calgary, in an 0-for-13 drought on the power play coming into the game, squandered four chances with the man advantage while falling behind 2-0.
The Flames finished the game 0 for 6 while was Carolina went 2 for 8.
NOTES: Carolina's six-game road trip to start the season is a result of the North Carolina state fair going on in Raleigh. ... The Flames now begin a difficult stretch in their schedule in which 11 of their next 12 opponents were playoff teams a year ago. ... Former Flames D Jakub Nakladal was among the scratches for Carolina.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Saturday night in the fifth game of their season-opening six-game road trip.
Flames: Host St. Louis on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.
