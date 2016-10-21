Gallery: Chancellor Lee and Saundra Adams

Chancellor Lee Adams, left, receives a hug and love from his grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams, right, after finishing an occupational therapy session.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, carefully transfers a cube from one bowl to another as occupational therapist Abbey Wash, left, watches.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams uses a spoon to transfer items from one bowl to another during an occupational therapy session with therapist Abbey Wash.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, laughs with occupational therapist Abbey Wash, left, during an exercise where he uses a spoon to transfer contents from one bowl to another.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, works on his handwriting during a session with occupational therapist Abbey Wash.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, proudly shows off his handwriting during a session with occupational therapist Abbey Wash, left.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, uses a hook to button his shirt as occupational therapist Abbey Wash, right and grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams, center, look on.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Saundra Adams rubs the forehead of her grandson Chancellor Lee Adams after he finishes an occupational therapy session.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, dances with occupational therapist Abbey Wash, right, during a therapy session. Looking on is Chancellor's grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, center, waits for a ball to be rolled to him so he can return it during a physical therapy session with therapist Amy Sturkey, right. The exercise is performed while standing on a trampoline.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, does pushups during a physical therapy session with therapist Amy Sturkey, left.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, laughs as he does sit-ups for physical therapist Amy Sturkey, left.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, right, climbs down a set of stairs as physical therapist Amy Sturkey, left, monitors.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, receives a warm embrace from his grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams after successfully climbing and descending sets of stairs during a physical therapy session.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, laughs as he works to button his shirt with a hook during an occupational therapy session with therapist Abbey Wash, right. Looking on at center, is Chancellor's grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, laughs as he works to button his shirt with a hook during an occupational therapy session with therapist Abbey Wash, right. Looking on at center, is Chancellor's grandmother and caretaker Saundra Adams.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Jon Embree, right, talks with Carolina Panthers tight ends coach Pete Hoener, left, prior to the team's game on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jon Embree, right, an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coached Rae Carruth in college at Colorado. Touched by Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams' story, Embree is now helping the Adamses raise money for an addition to their home. The money is being raised through a foundation Embree started that usually helps former Colorado athletes who find themselves in financial difficulty.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Jon Embree, left, prior to the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jon Embree an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coached Rae Carruth in college at Colorado. Touched by Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams' story, Embree is now helping the Adamses raise money for an addition to their home. The money is being raised through a foundation Embree started that usually helps former Colorado athletes who find themselves in financial difficulty.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chancellor Lee Adams, left, looks to the top of a set of stairs prior to climbing them during a physical therapy session with therapist Amy Sturkey, right.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com