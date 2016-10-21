Boychuk scores short-handed in 3rd, Islanders beat Coyotes

Johnny Boychuk's short-handed goal early in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Strome also scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 shots for his first win of the season and the Islanders' second in three home games after opening with two road losses.
Boychuk's goal at 4:24 of the final period — with teammate Calvin de Haan in the penalty box — came after Brock Nelson won a faceoff in the Coyotes' zone and sent the puck back to Boychuk at the point. Boychuk fired a shot past Domingue for his first goal of the season.
Brad Richardson and Radim Vrbata scored 13 seconds apart in the first period to tie the score for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue had 28 saves as Phoenix lost its third straight on the road after opening with a home win.
The game marked the first NHL meeting between the Strome brothers. Dylan Strome, 19, was the third overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft and made his debut earlier this week. Ryan Strome, 23, was the fifth overall pick in the Islanders in the 2011 draft.
Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves as the Islanders (2-3-0) won for the second time in three home games. The Coyotes (1-3-0) lost their third straight on the road.
Seidenberg opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first with his first goal as an Islander, rifling the puck past Domingue after a cross-ice pass from Casey Cizikas. The 35-year-old Seidenberg joined the Islanders after playing the last seven seasons with Boston.
Ryan Strome made it 2-0 with about 6 1/2 minutes left, knocking a rebound past Domingue for his second of this season. Boychuk and rookie Anthony Beauvillier assisted.
Richardson pulled the Coyotes within one with 5:51 remaining in the period before veteran Vrbata tied when when he tipped a shot by rookie defenseman Jakob Chychrun past Halak.
Shane Doan, the Coyotes' 40-year-old captain and third among active NHL players in games played with 1,470, assisted on Richardson's goal.
The Coyotes outshot the Islanders 10-8 in the first period.
The teams played a scoreless and chippy second period. Domingue made key saves on Jason Chimera and Andrew Ladd on point-blank shots from in front as the Islanders had a 16-4 edge on shots.
The Islanders are 2-1 at home against Western Conference opponents this season after going 12-0-2 at Barclays center a year ago.
Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock made his season debut with Nick Leddy out with an upper-body injury. However, Pulock played only five shifts in the first period before leaving with a lower-body injury.
NOTES: The Coyotes are halfway through a six-game trip that continues against the New York Rangers, New Jersey and Philadelphia. ... Arizona concludes its season series against the Islanders at home on Jan. 7. ... New York is 2-0-0 when scoring first, and 0-3-0 when giving up the first goal. ... Ladd, the Islanders' big free-agent acquisition this summer, has no points through the first five games. ... Nelson (2 goals, 3 assists) has at least a point in four of the Islanders' first five games.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: At the New York Rangers on Sunday night.
Islanders: Host Minnesota on Sunday night in the fourth contest of their five-game homestand.
Comments