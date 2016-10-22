Overall champion Gut beats Shiffrin to win season-opening GS

Overall World Cup champion Lara Gut held on to her first-run lead to clinch a comfortable win in the season-opening giant slalom on Saturday.
The Swiss skier led Mikaela Shiffrin by 1.44 seconds for her 19th career victory. The American also finished second here last year after winning the race in 2014.
Marta Bassino of Italy was the only other skier to finish within two seconds of Gut to earn her maiden top-three result.
Eva-Maria Brem of Austria, who took the GS title last season, came 5.14 seconds behind in 26th after two disappointing runs.
Several top contenders like Lindsey Vonn, Anna Veith and Viktoria Rebensburg were sitting out the race.
