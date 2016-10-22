Southeastern Louisiana beats Houston Baptist 37-3

D'Shaie Landor was 16 of 30 for 229 yards and two touchdowns to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 37-3 on Saturday night.
Rasheed Harrell scored on a 51-yard run on the Lions' opening drive. Houston Baptist closed it to 7-3 on Alec Chadwick's 43-yard field goal and Southeastern Louisiana (4-3, 4-1 Southland) scored the final 30 points from there.
Landor threw both TD passes in the third quarter to make it 30-3 and Darius Durall added a 16-yard TD run to cap the scoring in the fourth. The Lions won their third straight and stayed 1½ games behind Sam Houston State in the conference standings.
Harrell finished with nine carries for 84 yards and Julius Maracalin ran 14 times for 81 yards with a touchdown.
Tony Dawson was 11 of 23 for 178 yards and an interception for Houston Baptist (2-5, 1-4).
