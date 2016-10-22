Sports

October 22, 2016 8:38 PM

Tulsa beats Tulane 50-27

TULSA, Okla.

Dane Evans threw three touchdowns as Tulsa beat Tulane 50-27 on Saturday.

Evans had 236 yards passing for the Golden Hurricane (5-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). James Flanders ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Josh Atkinson had 142 yards and a score receiving.

Evans' three touchdown passes came in the first half on an 11-yard pass to Keevan Lucas, a 49-yarder to Atkinson and a 5-yard toss to D'Angelo Brewer. Flanders added a short scoring run and Redford Jones kicked a 20-yard field goal and Tulsa led 31-7 at halftime.

The Green Wave (3-4, 0-3) had two quick scores late in the third quarter but a two-point conversion pass was intercepted by McKinley Whitfield, who ran it back for a defensive two points for the Hurricane, making it 40-20 at the end of the period.

Dontrell Hilliard ran for two touchdowns for Tulane.

