Hamilton, Hodges duo push Samford past W. Carolina

Karel Hamilton caught 16 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and Samford pulled away from Western Carolina in the second half for a 30-17 win on Saturday night.
Devlin Hodges completed 32 of his 49 passes for 375 yards and two scores, both to Hamilton, for the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 Southern Conference), who finished with 590 yards of total offense. K'rondis Larry added 167 yards on the ground on 22 carries.
Samford broke the game open in the 3rd quarter on two Hodges scoring plays. First Hodges found Hamilton on a 20-yard TD strike; he then followed it up with a 1-yard run with 1:46 left in the period which gave the Bulldogs 27-10 lead.
The Catamounts Tyrie Adams hit Terryon Robinson from 9-yards out for a TD with 1:49 left in the 4th, but there was not enough time to rally.
Adams threw for 122 yards for Western Carolina (1-6, 0-5).
