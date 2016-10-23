MLS Capsules

Chris Seitz made his only save in the 72nd minute and FC Dallas won the first Supporters' Shield in franchise history with a scoreless draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.
FC Dallas (17-8-9, 60 points) had a two-point lead over Colorado coming into the match and held its edge after the Rapids tied Houston 1-1.
The Galaxy (12-6-16) had already locked the No. 3 seed coming into the game and will host Real Salt Lake in a knockout-round game Wednesday night.
FC Dallas also won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in September and advanced to the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Thursday with a 5-2 win over C.D. Suchitepequez.
DYNAMO 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wasn't able to steal the Supporter's Shield but Shkelzen Gashi's second-half goal allowed the Rapids to join an elite group with the draw with Houston.
The Rapids became the fifth team in league history to go unbeaten at home (11-0-6).
Gashi slotted Marlon Hairston's cross inside the post in the 67th minute.
Colorado (15-6-13) needed a win and loss by FC Dallas to finish with the best record in the league. Dallas closed with a scores draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Rapids, second in the Western Conference, have a first-round bye in the playoffs
Andrew Wenger scored for Houston (7-14-13).
RED BULLS 2, UNION 0
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 24th goal of the season to win the Golden Boot award and New York beat Philadelphia to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
New York (16-9-9), which hasn't lost since July 3, finished three points ahead of NYCFC and will have a first-round bye. Philadelphia (11-14-9) tied for sixth place with New England, but advanced to the playoffs due to goal differential. The Union will face Toronto on the road Thursday night in a knockout game.
Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he ran past the defense for Aurelien Collin's through ball and chipped goalkeeper Andre Blake. Wright-Phillips joined Jeff Cunningham and Chris Wondolowski as the only two-time winners of the scoring award. Wright-Phillips also won it in 2014.
Alex Muyl also scored.
NEW YORK CITY FC 4, CREW 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Harrison and Khiry Shelton scored two minutes apart in the second half and New York City FC beat Columbus to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.
New York City (15-10-9) clinched second place in the Eastern Conference, three points back of the New York Red Bulls. Columbus (8-14-12) and Portland, the defending MLS Cup finalists, both failed to make the playoffs — which is a first in league history.
David Villa and Steven Mendoza also scored for NYC. Villa had 23rd goal to finish one behind Bradley Wright-Phillips for the Golden Boot award.
Ola Kamara scored for Columbus.
SOUNDERS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan broke a tie in the 31st minute and the Seattle Sounders wrapped up an MLS playoff berth with a victory over Real Salt Lake.
The Sounders (14-14-6) made the playoffs for the eighth year in a row. They have never missed the postseason since joining MLS in 2009. Seattle will go in as the West's No. 4 seed, hosting Sporting Kansas City in a knockout round game Thursday night.
Real Salt Lake (12-12-10, 46 points) also got in, thanks to Portland's 4-1 loss at Vancouver.
The teams traded goals in the first four minutes. Alvaro Fernandez gave Seattle the lead in the third, and Mulholland pulled Salt Lake level in the fourth.
WHITECAPS 4, TIMBERS 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Giles Barnes scored twice and Vancouver beat Portland to eliminate the defending MLS Cup champion Timbers from the playoffs.
Both of Barnes' goals came in the first half and the Timbers couldn't catch up. The Whitecaps (10-15-9) had already been eliminated from the playoffs but they claimed the Pacific Northwest's Cascadia Cup on goal differential with the victory.
Portland (12-14-8) finished the season without a win on the road.
Pedro Molarles and Nicolas Mezquida also scored for Vancouver. Diego Valeri scored for Portland.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, EARTHQUAKES 0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Benny Feilhaber had a goal and an assist, Tim Melia had four saves and Sporting Kansas City secured a playoff spot with the victory over San Jose.
Feilhaber scored his seventh goal on a penalty kick in the 7th minute and assisted on Graham Zusi's goal in the 88th minute. After a turnover Feilhaber feed the ball right to Zusi, who put a hard shot into the top right corner for his second goal. It was Feilhaber's 13th assist.
Kansas City (13-13-8) moved up a spot to the fifth-seeded in the Western Conference and will play at fourth-seeded Seattle on Thursday night in the knockout round.
San Jose (8-12-14) was already eliminated from the playoffs.
TORONTO FC 3, FIRE 2
TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC rallied to beat Chicago.
Toronto missed out on a first-round playoff bye thanks to New York City FC's home victory over Columbus. Toronto will host the sixth-place Philadelphia Union in a knockout game Wednesday night.
Giovinco, last year's MVP, finished with 17 goals and 15 assists in 28 games. Justin Morrow and Jonathan Osorio also scored for Toronto (14-9-11). Michael de Leeuw and John Goossens scored for last-place Chicago (7-17-10).
REVOLUTION 3, IMPACT 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored in the 13th minute, Juan Agudelo and Kei Kamara added second-half goals and New England beat Montreal.
Montreal (11-11-12) had already clinched a playoff spot but squandered an opportunity to earn a home game in the knockout round. As the No. 5 seed, the Impact will travel to fourth-seeded D.C. United on Thursday night.
New England (11-14-9) tied Philadelphia for sixth place in the Eastern Conference but missed the final playoff spot due to trailing the Union by seven goals in the differential tiebreaker.
ORLANDO CITY 4, UNITED 2
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kaka had a goal and an assist to help Orlando City beat D.C. United.
Orlando City (9-11-14) had already been eliminated from playoff contention. D.C. United (11-10-13) finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and will host Montreal in the knockout round on Thursday night.
Kevin Molino, Cristian Higuita and Julio Baptista also scored for Orlando City. Alvaro Saborio and Kennedy Igboananike scored for D.C.
Comments