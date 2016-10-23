Jets' Smith injures right knee in return to starting lineup

Geno Smith's return to the starting lineup came to a premature end on Sunday, with the New York Jets quarterback exiting a 24-16 win over Baltimore with a right knee injury in the second quarter.
The start was Smith's first of the year, and he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started the previous 22 games for New York before being bench after last week.
Smith injured his knee while taking a sack from Baltimore's Matthew Judon. He was taken to the locker room and later returned to the field in street clothes, and he'll have an MRI this week. Before the injury, Smith finished 4 of 8 for 95 yards and a touchdown.
"It's frustrating to get injured, no matter what point in the game it is," Smith said. "The key thing is we won the game today."
Fitzpatrick, who had thrown an NFL-leading 11 interceptions before he was benched, was an efficient 9 of 14 for 120 yards and a touchdown — and no interceptions. Running back Matt Forte provided much of the offense for New York, rushing for 100 yards and also finishing with four catches for 54 yards.
Also on Sunday, Cleveland's quarterback woes continued with Cody Kessler suffering a concussion. Kessler was hit hard while throwing a shovel pass on a scramble, and he was replaced by rookie Kevin Hogan. Kessler was 9 of 11 for 82 yards before his injury.
In Buffalo, LeSean McCoy's nagging left hamstring issue flared up, with the NFL's second-leading rusher being forced to leave the Bills game at Miami in the third quarter. It was decisive as Miami rallied to win with McCoy sidelined.
McCoy had been questionable after hurting himself in practice Wednesday, but he started and totaled 11 yards on eight carries before departing.
Bills safety Aaron Williams suffered a head and neck injury when Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a block in the second quarter. Landry hit Williams high, leading with his shoulder. Williams remained on his back for a couple of minutes before he slowly rose and was led to the locker room.
The penalty was declined because Buffalo instead accepted an unrelated penalty on the Dolphins.
Williams missed most of last season when he underwent neck surgery following an injury that threatened his career.
Washington cornerback Josh Norman was also forced to leave the Redskins game against Detroit, suffering a concussion and appearing to injure his left shoulder while defending a catch by the Lions' Marvin Jones.
Norman laid on the turn before walking off the field very slowly and being carted to the locker room.
In Philadelphia, Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury late while making a tackle in the first quarter. Brooks stayed down on the ground for a few minutes and appeared to be in pain while trainers worked on his leg. He was immediately ruled out.
The injury woes for Tennessee, which has already lost right guard Chance Warmack to injured reserve, continued with left guard Quinton Spain carted off with a right knee injury early in the second quarter.
Spain went down during an incomplete pass. Trainers and a doctor examined his right knee, then put him on a cart to take him to the locker room.
An undrafted free agent last year out of West Virginia, Spain worked his way into the starting spot at left guard late last season and kept that job this season. He was replaced Sunday by Brian Schwenke.
In a late game, Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman hurt his hamstring in the third quarter. Coleman, who splits carries with starter Devonta Freeman, ran eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown against San Diego before getting hurt.
For San Diego, defensive tackle Caraun Reid was carted off the field with a left knee injury.
Reid was injured midway through the first quarter when his teammate, linebacker Denzel Perryman, dived down and accidentally trapped Reid's left leg under the weight of his body. Both players were defending a catch by Atlanta tight end Levine Toilolo.
Reid, the No. 3 defensive tackle behind Corey Liuget and Brandon Mebane, laid on the turf for several minutes before getting helped to the cart.
Comments