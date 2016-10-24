Gallagher, Price lead Canadiens over Flyers 3-1

Brendan Gallagher scored midway through the third period as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
First-place Montreal (5-0-1) remains the only team unbeaten in regulation time.
Shea Weber and Alexander Radulov, into the empty net, also scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 31 saves for his third consecutive win to start the season.
Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal for the Flyers (2-3-1). Steve Mason stopped 30 of 32 shots.
Gallagher scored on the power play at 13:08 of the third period, just four seconds into Montreal's man advantage. The pesky wing deflected Radulov's shot from the point past Mason.
Gallagher got the play going after winning the faceoff to the left of Mason before scoring his team-leading fourth goal of the season.
The Canadiens came into the game 3 for 21 with the man advantage (20th in the NHL). As a result, coach Michel Therrien tried to jumpstart Montreal's stalled power play by shuffling some players around.
One of those changes was putting Radulov on the point with Weber on Montreal's first power play. The new strategy paid dividends in the third.
Montreal finished Monday's game 1 for 4 on the power play.
Radulov finished with one goal, two assists, five hits, and he drew a penalty in the second period.
Weber got Montreal on the board at 5:28 of the second period with his second goal of the season.
After good work behind the net by Radulov to get the puck back to the point, Weber fired a slap shot that broke Brayden Schenn's stick and deflected into the net.
The Flyers tied it when Voracek deflected Claude Giroux's shot past Price at 11:47. The goal came just seconds after Price denied Voracek all alone in front of goal.
Voracek has three goals in six games this season.
Notes: Price played his 450th game with the Canadiens. . This was the first of three meetings between the teams this season. They meet again Nov. 5 in Montreal.
UP NEXT:
Flyers: play the second of a back-to-back at home against Buffalo On Tuesday.
Canadiens: are at the New York islanders on Wednesday.
