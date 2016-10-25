Monday's Sports in Brief

FIGURE SKATING
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion and commentator Scott Hamilton has been diagnosed with a third brain tumor.
People magazine reports Hamilton has been diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor.
In a video for People magazine, the 58-year-old Hamilton joked that he has "a unique hobby of collecting life-threatening illness." Hamilton has survived two previous brain tumors and also a bout with testicular cancer. He says the current tumor was discovered during a routine checkup.
Hamilton won gold at the 1984 Winter Games and has served as a skating commentator for several networks.
He says on Twitter that he has "been blessed beyond my wildest imagination."
PRO FOOTBALL
MIAMI (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster announced his retirement midway through an injury-plagued season with the Miami Dolphins.
Foster, 30, tried to come back from a torn Achilles tendon, but was slowed this season by groin and hamstring injuries. He disclosed his decision on the website Uninterrupted, and the Dolphins confirmed it.
The retirement is effective immediately.
Foster signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Dolphins in July after seven years with the Houston Texans. He holds the Texans' franchise record with 6,472 yards rushing.
This season he rushed for 55 yards in 22 carries. His playing time was curtailed with the emergence of Jay Ajayi, who tied an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards rushing each of the past two weeks.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO (AP) — Fans hoping to see the Cubs play in the World Series for the first time since 1945 are finding a seat could cost them more than what their grandparents paid for their houses.
The euphoria from Saturday night's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers gave way to the realization that history doesn't come cheap.
Wrigley Field box seats on ticket-selling sites such as StubHub were $50,000 and up, with one seller asking $100,000 for a seat and another asking for just under $1 million. But there are lots of box seat tickets in the $5,000 to $10,000 range. Tickets to just get into the park and stand behind those with actual seats were going for more than $2,200 each. List prices for World Series tickets at Wrigley range from $85 to $565, according to Major League Baseball figures.
Ticket brokers were being flooded with calls from fans looking for tickets and, as of Monday, they were willing to pay as much as $12,000, said Dan Makras of Classic Tickets in Chicago. But he said prices might climb because Cubs fans are proving to be reluctant to sell no matter how much money they're offered.
BOXING
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua's proposed world heavyweight title fight with Wladimir Klitschko in December will not go ahead.
Promoter Eddie Hearn says Klitschko has a "minor injury."
Hearn had announced earlier this month that terms had been "virtually" agreed for a fight between Joshua and Klitschko.
Klitschko lost the WBA belt to Tyson Fury last November, along with the IBF title. The IBF insisted on a rematch, leading Fury to vacate that belt which was won by Joshua against Charles Martin in April. Joshua then defended it against Dominic Breazeale.
Fury then relinquished his remaining WBA, WBO and IBO titles earlier this month and stepped away from the sport.
Joshua's opponent on Dec. 10 could now be IBF mandatory challenger Joseph Parker, Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev or fellow British Olympian David Price.
OLYMPICS
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says the International Olympic Committee has dropped an investigation into a deceased wrestler who allegedly tested positive for a banned steroid when an old sample was retested.
Besik Kudukhov won the silver medal in the men's freestyle 60-kilogram class at the 2012 Olympics and died the following year in a car crash.
The Russian Wrestling Federation says in a statement his sample from the 2012 Games was retested this year and found to be positive for the steroid turinabol. The case was passed to an IOC disciplinary commission, which ended its investigation last week with no action taken, the federation says.
The IOC, which has not acknowledged any positive test by Kudukhov, said it was not able to comment on the case. Kudukhov also won bronze at the 2008 Olympics in the 55kg category.
OTHER
ATLANTA (AP) — NBA TV personality Kristen Ledlow was robbed at gunpoint at her home, she said.
The host of "NBA Inside Stuff" said on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday that she was held up the day before "by three men who knew who I was, where I lived and were waiting for me when I got home."
She says in addition to stealing her Corvette, purse and phone, the thieves took her "sense of security." She says she'll be taking a break from social media as a result, but she "will not become a slave to fear."
Ledlow told police the group of men got out of a silver sedan and approached her shortly after she pulled into her apartment complex.
One of the men pointed a gun and stole her red 2016 Corvette, Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police were called to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Jones said.
Using the car's tracking device, police located the Corvette in southwest Atlanta about 25 minutes later, police said. No arrests have been reported.
