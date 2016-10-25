NHL Capsules

Sidney Crosby scored in his season debut as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Crosby, who scored on a power play, missed the team's first six games with a concussion. Carl Hagelin and Eric Fehr also scored for the Penguins, who extended a seven-game unbeaten streak against the Panthers.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who has started the first seven games of the season for Pittsburgh, stopped 20 shots. Matt Murray, who backstopped the Penguins to a Stanley Cup in June, served as the backup to Fleury after missing the first six games with a broken hand.
Reilly Smith scored a power-play goal and Mark Pysyk also scored for the Panthers, who have lost 11 of 12 against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.
James Reimer made 19 saves in his second start of the season.
WILD 5, BRUINS 0
BOSTON (AP) — Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves, Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart scored 12 seconds apart and the Wild used four second-period goals to beat the Bruins.
Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and rookie Joel Eriksson Ek got his first three NHL assists.
Jason Pominville scored in the third period, and Dubnyk got his 20th career shutout and the first for Minnesota this season.
Boston was missing its top two goalies and the Wild capitalized after a lackluster first period.
Malcolm Subban started in net but was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in the first 30:36. Zane McIntyre then made his NHL debut and stopped 15 of 17 shots.
DEVILS 5, COYOTES 3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Travis Zajac scored twice in the final 2:01 to lead the Devils over the Coyotes.
Taylor Hall scored twice and Adam Henrique also had a goal for New Jersey, which is 3-0-0 at home and 0-2-1 on the road.
Hall, acquired by the Devils in a trade with Edmonton in June, has scored all five of his goals this season at Prudential Center.
Cory Schneider made 28 saves to help New Jersey win its third straight against Arizona dating to last season, and its fifth in seven games against the Coyotes overall.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored twice in the third period for Arizona to tie it before Zajac's two goals. Jordan Martinook also scored for the Coyotes, and Justin Peters stopped 30 shots.
LIGHTNING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3
TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos matched a career-high with four points — two goals and two assists — and the Lightning beat the Maple Leafs.
Frederik Andersen gave up seven goals on only 24 shots, the third time in five starts he has allowed at least five goals and fourth time he's allowed four or more. The 27-year-old has an .851 save percentage so far this season.
Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Drouin added goals for Tampa Bay, while Ben Bishop made 40 saves.
William Nylander, James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who outshot the Lightning 43-24.
RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 2
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored two goals to lead the Red Wings to their fifth consecutive win, a decision over the Hurricanes.
Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit (5-2-0). Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Red Wings, whose last five-game winning streak was Jan. 13-27, 2015.
Jordan Staal and Victor Rask scored for Carolina while Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.
An apparent goal by the Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen with 3:03 left was waved off because he deflected a shot in with a high stick.
Athanasiou gave Detroit a 4-2 lead with 2:56 left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Athanasiou's second goal of the season.
That was after Carolina scored twice in the second to pull within a goal.
FLAMES 4, BLUES 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots in his return to St. Louis, Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist and the Flames beat the Blues.
Elliott was traded from St. Louis to Calgary in June, and the 17,337 in attendance serenaded Elliott with chants of "Moose," his nickname, on his first couple of saves. Elliott's best save came late in the second when he slid his right pad across the crease to rob Nail Yakupov on a rebound attempt.
Dennis Wideman and Deryk Engelland also scored to help the Flames snap a seven-game losing streak at St. Louis.
Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Blues on a two-man advantage in the third, and Carter Hutton made 26 saves. After winning their first three games, the Blues are 1-2-1 in their last four.
FLYERS 4, SABRES 3, SO
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek scored shootout goals to cap a fantastic Flyers rally in a win over the Sabres.
Trailing 3-1, Brayden Schenn and Mark Streit scored the tying power-play goals with 3:05 left in regulation.
Buffalo's Dmitry Kulikov was whistled for charging when he wiped out Jake Voracek late in the game to start a scrum between the two teams. Schenn quickly followed with a power-play goal with 3:05 left to make it 3-2. Streit scored with 1:51 left in regulation when he knocked in the puck on the fourth rebound past a stunned Anders Nilsson.
Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers. Matt Moulson scored two goals for the Sabres.
