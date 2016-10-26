Try time: Rugby aims to lure 1 million new players in China

3:38 We'll be there Pause

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

2:08 Cam Newton, Kurt Coleman shine at charity event

1:11 Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew