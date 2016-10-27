Toronto, Los Angeles win to reach last 8 of MLS playoffs

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

1:40 The un-exercised brain

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh