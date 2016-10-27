Amy Yang leads LPGA Malaysia at 63; Michelle Wie shoots 66

3:38 We'll be there Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:40 The un-exercised brain

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case