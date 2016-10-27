LSU Preview Capsule

LSU
Last season: 19-14.
Nickname: Tigers.
Coach: Johnny Jones.
Conference: Southeastern.
Who's gone: F Ben Simmons, G Keith Hornsby, G Tim Quarterman.
Who's back: G Antonio Blakeney. LSU's third-leading scorer last season at 12.6 points per game; F Craig Victor. Junior Forward averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season; G Brandon Sampson. Showed potential as a freshman who started five games.
Who's new: C-F Duop Reath. The 6-foot-10 junior college transfer is a rim protector on defense who can run the court and has some offensive skills as well. He provides an inside presence LSU lacked last season. Freshman G Skylar Mays and 6-6 F Wade Sims are Baton Rouge-area recruits who could make immediate contributions.
The Skinny: Expectations are low following the departure of Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall NBA pick this summer. Jones can only hope team chemistry improves and that a number of players emerging from Simmons' shadow turn out to be better than everyone thought.
