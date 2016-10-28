Sports

October 28, 2016 1:39 AM

Hertl scores 2 to lead Sharks past Blue Jackets

By RICK EYMER Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Tomas Hertl had two goals and Joonas Donskoi also scored to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Martin Jones stopped 24 shots to help the Sharks improve to 3-0 at home.

Scott Hartnell scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the second straight game. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 26 saves.

Hartnell spoiled Jones' shutout bid with 2:50 remaining as the puck skipped off Jones' skate and onto Hartnell's stick and he put it in to make it 2-1.

Hertl added an empty net goal in the final second.

Donskoi scored his first goal of the season, on a power play with 7:01 left in the first period after taking a pass from David Schlemko and knocking it in off the bottom of Bobrovsky's glove and having it bounce into the net.

After a goal by Brenden Dillon was disallowed due to offsides following a lengthy review early in the third period, the Sharks scored another power-play goal with Hertl converting on a rebound to make it 2-0.

The lights over the ice went out with 2:42 left in the second period, forcing an early intermission. The time was added to the beginning of the third period, with the teams switching sides after 2:42.

NOTES: Schlemko recorded his first point with the Sharks. ... Bobrovsky is one of two goalies to have played all of their team's minutes this season. ... Sharks F Patrick Marleau appeared in his 550th consecutive game. ... The Sharks are 4 for 10 in power plays at home. ... Ryan Murray missed his third straight game with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: Complete a four-game road trip Friday night at Anaheim.

Sharks: End a three-game homestand against Nashville on Saturday night.

