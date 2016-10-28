Carter scores late in OT to lift Kings past Predators

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) shot is stopped by Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, center, of Finland, with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, and defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore, right, controls the puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin, center, with center Trevor Lewis (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, center, celebrates a goal, against Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, left, of Switzerland, and goalie Pekka Rinne, right, of Finland, and during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) shot gets deflected by Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, right, of Finland, with defenseman Ryan Ellis, left, watching from ice level during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) stops Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, left, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, left, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson, left, fights against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen, left, vies for the rebounding puck against Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, right, of Slovakia, and defenseman Tom Gilbert, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Alex Gallardo
AP Photo
