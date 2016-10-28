Pulis gets 1-year contract extension at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion's new Chinese ownership group has handed manager Tony Pulis a one-year extension to his contract, tying him to the club until the end of next season.
The Chinese investors, who completed their takeover last month, say they are targeting "stability and continuity" in a bid to establish West Brom as a top-10 club. Pulis has never been relegated in his 24 years in management and just celebrated 1,000 games as a coach.
Pulis, who joined the club in January 2015, says "this is a time of great change at Albion and when that happens, you need continuity."
West Brom is in 13th place in the Premier League after nine games.
