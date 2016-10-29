Hildebrand, Central Arkansas beat SE Louisiana 45-10

Hayden Hildebrand accounted for four touchdowns and the Central Arkansas defense allowed just 161 total yards in its 45-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.
Hildebrand completed 21 of 27 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score.
Hildebrand's 4-yard TD run early in the second capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive and made it 7-0. After Southeastern Louisiana went three-and-out, Matt Cummins made a 47-yard field goal with 9:54 left in the half and, 58 seconds later, Tyler Williams' pick-six made it 17-0.
The Lions (4-4, 2-2 Southland Conference) answered with an 11-play, 61-yard drive but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Jonathon Tatum.
Central Arkansas (7-1, 6-0 Southland Conference) punted on its next possession, but Tremon Smith intercepted a pass two plays later and Hildebrand threw touchdown passes on each of the Lions' next three possessions to make it 38-3 with 1:09 left in the third.
Central Arkansas has won six in a row.
