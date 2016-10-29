Florida's Callaway joins unique club with TD run vs Georgia

Florida receiver Antonio Callaway became the first player in school history to account for touchdowns five different ways. Not in the same game, though.
Callaway's 4-yard TD run in the third quarter against Georgia on Saturday — the first rushing score of his career — put him in unique company. The sophomore has scored rushing, receiving, twice while returning punts and while returning an onside kick against Missouri two weeks ago. He also threw a touchdown pass against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
He's the 21st player in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1996 to accomplish the five-way feat. The list includes current NFL receivers Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton as well as Reggie Bush, Kevin Faulk, Ten Ginn Jr., Deuce McAllister and C.J. Spiller.
Callaway caught four passes for 42 yards against Georgia and scored on a jet sweep.
