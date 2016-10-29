Mayfield's 4 TDs, strong defense lead Oklahoma past Kansas

Baker Mayfield passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns and No. 16 Oklahoma overcame a sluggish start to rout Kansas 56-3 on Saturday night, moving into sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
Receiver Dede Westbrook extended his hot streak for the Sooners, scoring on a 71-yard punt return and a 41-yard catch as Oklahoma won its 13th straight Big 12 game.
Losses by West Virginia and Baylor earlier Saturday put Oklahoma (6-2, 5-0) into the lead in the conference. Oklahoma is 5-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2004 and for the fourth time ever. On all three previous occasions, Oklahoma went 8-0 in league play, winning titles in 2000 and 2004.
Perhaps more important for Oklahoma was that its beleaguered defense, which allowed 854 yards a week earlier in a 66-59 win over Texas Tech, limited Kansas (1-7, 0-5) to 170 yards, the fewest by an opponent this season. Jordan Evans' 33-yard third-quarter interception return for a touchdown meant the Sooners' defense outscored Kansas.
"It's positive to play well," Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said. "It's one week. Next week will be another journey. In our world, you live week-to-week. Right now, the guys responded and really played well in all parts."
Defensive coordinator Mike Stoops was more introspective: "We've been through a lot this past week. The guys played with a lot more energy and focus. Obviously, we got embarrassed a week ago. . The guys practiced well and prepared well and went out and executed. It's not that difficult."
Kansas has lost 17 straight Big 12 games and 39 straight road games overall. Coach David Beaty said the combination of the Sooners' defense and Westbrook ended the Jayhawks' hopes of pulling the upset.
"I have to take my hat off to them because I know they've got a bunch of guys injured on their defense and they played a pretty good game," Beaty said.
Westbrook, Beaty added, "is as good as advertised he's even better when you're looking at him down there on the sideline. I mean, he's a really talented guy."
Mayfield, who threw a school-record seven touchdown passes against Texas Tech, threw three in the second quarter against the Jayhawks - the 41-yarder to Westbrook, a 15-yarder to Mark Andrews and a 9-yarders to Dimitri Flowers, the latter with 20 seconds left before halftime to put Oklahoma up 28-3. Mayfield finished 16-of-24 passing.
Mayfield's 15 touchdown passes in the Sooners' last three games is a program record.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks will win another Big 12 game and win on the road again someday, but that W probably won't come against the likes of Oklahoma or West Virginia, Kansas' next opponent. But a home game against Iowa State looms on Nov. 12. Maybe that first streak ends then?
Oklahoma: The Sooners said after starting the season 1-2, with losses to Houston and Ohio State, that they still had the Big 12 title as motivation. Now Oklahoma is atop the league, but the Sooners must finish the season with the gauntlet of Baylor, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No. 10 West Virginia's loss at Oklahoma State and No. 13 Boise State's loss at Wyoming should open up at least two spots for Oklahoma to move up in the Top 25 .
UP NEXT
Kansas: The Jayhawks will travel next Saturday to face an angry West Virginia team coming off its first loss of the season.
Oklahoma: It will be a short week for the Sooners, who will visit Iowa State on Thursday.
