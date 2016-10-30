Duchene scores twice, Avalanche beat Coyotes 3-2

1:27 Cam Newton: The Panthers must... Pause

0:57 Greg Olsen: This is not a game for the faint of heart

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

1:59 Don't like the sign, steal it

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD