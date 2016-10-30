Matsuyama finishes off dominant victory in Shanghai

Hideki Matsuyama never gave anyone much of a chance Sunday in winning the HSBC Champions to become the first Asian winner in the 18 years of the World Golf Championships.
Matsuyama hit his second shot in the water on the par-5 18th hole and still finished with a par to close with a 6-under 66 for a seven-shot victory over British Open champion Henrik Stenson (65) and Daniel Berger (69).
The 24-year-old Japanese star played his final 45 holes at Sheshan International without a bogey. He finished at 23-under 265, one shot away from the tournament record set three years ago by Dustin Johnson.
It was the 10th career victory for Matsuyama, who goes to a career-best No. 6 in the world ranking.
