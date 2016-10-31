Column: Bryant HR stirs Cubs comeback talk: 'Why not us?'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

1:39 Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Five bold predictions

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'

0:33 Cam Newton: It was 'baffling' that Kelvin Benjamin didn't get more touches

1:49 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses concussion

0:55 Bill Clinton in Charlotte

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:59 Don't like the sign, steal it