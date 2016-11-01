Almandin wins Melbourne Cup in tight finish

2:30 Doctor Strange Trailer Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:31 Halloween forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

0:59 Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall 2016

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'