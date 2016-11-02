NHL Capsules

Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 35 saves for his 60th career shutout to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Vesey had a goal and two assists, and Dan Girardi, Rick Nash, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York, which has won seven of its first 10 games.
Jake Allen started in goal for St. Louis and allowed four goals on 19 shots until he was replaced by Carter Hutton after Zuccarello made it 4-0 with 7:05 remaining in the second. Hutton stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.
Giradi opened the scoring 9:37 in with a 4-on-4 goal at 9;37 as his shot ricocheted off the skate of the Blues' Valdimir Tarasenko and bounced off the ice and past Allen's glove side. Vesey doubled the lead 1:34 later on the power play with his sixth of the season.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, OILERS 2, OT
TORONTO (AP) — Nazem Kadri got his second goal of the game in overtime, lifting Toronto over Edmonton.
Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were scoreless in the anticipated first matchup of the last two No. 1 overall picks. McDavid, from nearby Richmond Hill, Ontario, played his first NHL game in Toronto.
Frederik Andersen had 44 saves for Toronto and Ben Smith also scored. The Leafs have won three of four games at home this season.
Edmonton has dropped two in a row for the first time this season. Anton Lander and Darnell Nurse scored and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots.
McDavid's line was burned for the first goal of the game 89 seconds into the first period, with Kadri striking for an early lead.
BLUE JACKETS 3, STARS 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Gagner tied it with 16 seconds left in the third period and Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime, lifting Columbus past Dallas Stars.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots for Columbus, and Nick Foligno also scored.
Tyler Seguin scored his team-leading fifth goal for Dallas early in the third for a 2-1 lead. Columbus pulled Bobrovsky for an extra skater on a power play in the final minute, leading to Gagner's slap shot from atop the left circle that beat goalie Antti Niemi.
Jones then won it with a wrist shot through traffic from above the circles.
Jason Spezza also scored for the Stars, and Niemi made 25 saves.
SABRES 2, WILD 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Johan Larsson had a third-period goal in his return to Minnesota and Robin Lehner made 27 saves to lift Buffalo.
Ryan O'Reilly added his fourth goal for Buffalo, which has won three straight.
Larsson, a 2010 second-round pick by Minnesota, played one game for the Wild in 2012-13 before being traded for Jason Pominville.
The Swedish forward batted a bouncing puck past goaltender Devan Dubnyk with just over six minutes left. Brian Gionta centered a puck that went off the stick of Minnesota forward Mikael Granlund and Larsson swatted it out of the air with the shaft of his stick.
Dubnyk stopped 22 shots but had his individual scoreless streak end at 183:16.
BRUINS 2, PANTHERS 1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand and Dominic Moore scored to lead Boston past Florida.
Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots to help the Bruins win their second straight after a three-game skid.
Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo had 24 saves in Florida's fourth loss in five games.
Trailing 2-0, the Panthers got on the scoreboard on Malgin's first NHL goal with 4:35 left in the third when his shot from the slot beat Rask. It snapped the Bruins goalie's shutout streak of 131:11.
The Panthers pulled their goalie with 3:20 left during a power play to give them a 6-on-4 advantage but couldn't score.
LIGHTNING 6, ISLANDERS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, Ben Bishop made 26 saves, and Tampa Bay cruised past the New York Islanders.
Steven Stamkos, Brian Boyle, J.T. Brown, and Valtteri Filppula also scored, and Victor Hedman and Slater Koekkoek each had two assists to help the Lightning snap a three-game skid and finish a 3-3-0 road trip.
Dennis Seidenberg scored for the Islanders, giving them goals by defensemen in six straight games. Thomas Greiss started in goal and gave up three goals on 11 shots in the first 13:34. He was replaced by Jaroslav Halak, who finished with 22 saves on 25 shots the rest of the way.
It was the teams' first meeting since the Lightning beat the Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring.
BLACKHAWKS 5, FLAMES 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists, and the Chicago won its third straight.
Kane scored his third of the season on a dazzling play in the first, and then set up Artem Anismov's tiebreaking power-play goal at 7:44 of the third. Anisimov extended his career-best point streak to eight games with his team-best seventh goal of the season.
With Sam Bennett in the penalty box for tripping, Kane made a perfect pass to Anisimov in front for the redirect. Tyler Motte added his third of the season on a nice rush, making it 3-1 at 12:44, and Kane assisted on Artemi Panarin's sliding empty-netter with 3:01 left.
Corey Crawford finished with 33 saves after posting his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
CAPITALS 3, JETS 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jay Beagle scored with 30 seconds left in the third period and Braden Holtby made 43 saves as Washington won its third straight.
Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist and Karl Alzner also scored for the Capitals, who have won six of nine this season (6-2-1). Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists in the finale of the Capitals' four-game trip to Canada.
Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 24 saves.
With the Capitals leading 2-0, Scheifele got the Jets on the scoreboard with his fifth of the season with just under 7 minutes remaining. Lowry tied it with about 2 1/2 minutes to go with his first of the season.
SENATORS 2, HURRICANES 1, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Turris scored in overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators past Carolina.
Dion Phaneuf also scored for the Senators, who were playing their first of ten home games this month. Craig Anderson made 32 saves.
Jaccob Slavin scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 30 shots.
Ottawa was coming off a nine-day, three-game trip that culminated with an emotional 2-0 win in Edmonton on Sunday night after learning Anderson's wife, Nicholle, had been diagnosed with cancer.
PREDATORS 5, AVALANCHE 1
DENVER (AP) — Craig Smith scored twice, Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots and struggling Nashville beat Colorado.
Ryan Johansen and Matt Irwin each scored his first goal of the season, while Roman Josi added an insurance goal late for the Predators, who won their first road game of the season.
Staked to a two-goal lead heading into the third period, Rinne easily made it hold up as he improved to 16-7-2 in his career against the Avalanche.
Jarome Iginla scored NHL goal No. 613. He's 12 behind Colorado Hall-of-Famer-turned-GM Joe Sakic for 15th place on the all-time scoring list.
