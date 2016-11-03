Phillies decline options on Ryan Howard, Charlie Morton

The Phillies have declined their contract option on longtime first baseman Ryan Howard.
The team also turned down an option on pitcher Charlie Morton. Both moves were expected, and Philadelphia made them official Thursday.
Howard had a $23 million option for next year and instead gets a $10 million buyout. The 2006 NL MVP was the last remaining member of Philadelphia's 2008 World Series championship team. He ranks second on the franchise home run list with 382 and third in RBIs with 1,194.
Morton started four games in his only season with the Phillies before tearing a hamstring. His mutual option called for $9.5 million, and instead he receives a $1 million buyout.
Both players become free agents.
