Condon makes 27 saves as Ottawa beat Canucks 1-0

Mike Condon made 27 saves in his Ottawa debut and the Senators blanked Vancouver 1-0 on Thursday night, the fourth time the Canucks have been shut out in five games.
Mike Hoffman scored the lone goal for the Senators (7-3-0).
Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Canucks (4-6-1), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).
Ottawa made the most of a giveaway by Erik Gudbranson at the 14-minute mark of the second period as Markstrom tried to play the loose puck, but instead left a wide-open cage for Hoffman.
Condon, who was acquired from Pittsburgh for a 2017 fifth-round draft pick, arrived in Ottawa on Wednesday after a long day of travel from Los Angeles. He was on the ice for Thursday morning's skate and was given the start.
Condon made his first NHL start last season in Ottawa, on Oct. 11, as a member of the Montreal Canadiens and posted a 3-1 victory.
The 26-year-old could also get the nod in goal Saturday against Buffalo as Craig Anderson has taken an indefinite leave to be with his wife, Nicholle, who was diagnosed with cancer.
Andrew Hammond remains sidelined with a groin injury and is expected to miss at least another week.
Despite having played just one period of hockey this season, Condon looked solid by making a number of key saves throughout the game.
Condon made a number of stops in the third to keep the Canucks off the board, including two on Jannik Hansen and Sven Baertschi.
This was the final meeting between the teams this season.
Notes: Ottawa RW Mark Stone missed the game due to a neck injury, while D Chris Wideman was a late scratch due to an upper-body injury. LW Max McCormick and Fredrik Claesson were recalled from Binghamton and were in the lineup. ... Vancouver RW Jack Skille and D Alex Biega were healthy scratches.
UP NEXT:
Canucks: are at Toronto on Saturday.
Senators: host Buffalo on Saturday.
