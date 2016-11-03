Antetokounmpo, Parker lead Bucks to 125-107 win over Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker each had 27 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers 125-107 on Thursday night.
Paul George scored 23 points, reserve C.J. Miles added 19, Jeff Teague had 16 and Myles Turner 15, but it wasn't enough as the Pacers slipped to 0-3 on the road.
When Parker hit from in close and then from beyond the arc to open the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bucks would coast to their third win of the season.
Indiana had other ideas and closed with a flurry led by George who hit a 3-pointer with 9:28 to go, cutting the deficit to 95-82. When Turner made two free throws and Thaddeus Young hit a basket, the Bucks' lead was nine.
After a steal by Monta Ellis and another basket by George, the Pacers trailed by seven with 4:11 to play, but that was as close as they got. Tony Snell hit a 3-pointer, Miles Plumlee dunked and Antetokounmpo scored in traffic to push the lead to 14 points and the Bucks regained control of the game.
Parker sparked the Bucks with nine points as Milwaukee opened the third quarter with some energy, attacked the boards on both ends and pulled away to a 74-61 lead. Parker hit a 3, two driving dunks and a putback before George stopped the surge with a wide-open 3-pointer with 7:03 left in the quarter. But the Bucks were off and running again, building the lead to as many as 17.
Malcom Brogdon, the Bucks' second-round draft pick from Virginia, scored x points, including two free throws that pushed the margin to 90-73 with seconds left in the third.
Snell, who the Bucks acquired from the Chicago Bulls for Michael Carter-Williams, hit a 3 at the buzzer and gave Milwaukee a 63-57 lead at the half.
TIP-INS
Pacers: G Rodney Stuckey missed his third consecutive game with a right hamstring strain. . The Pacers took three of four from the Bucks last season. Indiana's 37-point win on Nov. 21 was the Pacers' largest win and Milwaukee's largest loss in 2015-16.
Bucks: Coming into Thursday's game, Antetokounmpo is the only NBA player averaging over 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks per game. . F Steve Novak has yet to play in a game.
KIDD'S BIG ASSIST
Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd donated more than $1 million for a men's basketball scholarship with his former University of California program. The second overall draft pick in 1994 and a 10-time NBA All-Star, Kidd led the Golden Bears to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during his two seasons as a player. He opted to stay home in the Bay Area to play his college basketball in Berkeley.
Asked if it meant the recipient of the scholarship had to resemble his tenacious style, Kidd chuckled. "No, no, no, no, it doesn't," he said. "The criteria is just to help the next student-athlete, doesn't have to be able to pass or shoot, just be able to do the right thing on and off the floor."
