List of potential impact transfers includes Rick Barry's son

The list of potential impact transfers for the upcoming college basketball season includes the son of a Hall of Famer.
Last week, we put together a list of six schools that are relying on multiple newcomers who began their college careers at other Division I schools. Now we're focusing on six individual transfers who are starting over at their new schools.
---
CANYON BARRY, FLORIDA (Former school: College of Charleston)
Barry, the son of Hall of Famer Rick Barry, averaged 19.7 points per game last season at College of Charleston before a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely. He had three performances of 30-plus points. The 6-foot-6 guard signed with Florida as a graduate transfer and is studying nuclear engineering. Barry scored 11 points last week in an exhibition victory over Division II Eckerd. Florida also added Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson in the offseason, but he won't be eligible to play for the Gators until 2017-18.
---
MARCUS FOSTER, CREIGHTON (Former school: Kansas State)
Foster, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, led Kansas State in scoring each of his two seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Creighton. Foster averaged 15.5 points in 2013-14 and 12.5 points in 2014-15. Although he played only two seasons at Kansas State, he ranks 10th in that school's history in 3-pointers (138) and 3-point percentage (.373). He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Creighton also added Syracuse transfer Kaleb Joseph during the offseason, but he won't be eligible to play for the Bluejays until 2017-18.
---
L.G. GILL, MARYLAND (Former school: Duquesne)
Gill arrives at Maryland as a graduate transfer after averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds at Duquesne last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 2014-15. His experience should boost a Maryland team that returns only one starter from last season and features six freshmen.
---
TERRY LARRIER, CONNECTICUT (Former school: VCU)
Larrier averaged 6.6 points and 18.5 minutes in his lone season at VCU before transferring. The 6-foot-8 sophomore guard/forward missed the 2015-16 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Larrier was in the starting lineup and had 14 points and seven rebounds Sunday in an exhibition victory over New Haven. He has enough versatility to play either small forward or power forward.
---
AUSTIN NICHOLS, VIRGINIA (Former school: Memphis)
Nichols averaged 3.4 blocks per game to rank third among all Division I players in 2014-15 with Memphis. He also averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds that season and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors. Nichols, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Nichols will make his Virginia debut a little later than expected, as he was suspended from the Nov. 11 opener with UNC Greensboro due to a violation of team rules.
---
ERIC PASCHALL, VILLANOVA (Former school: Fordham)
Paschall was the Atlantic 10 rookie of the year in 2014-15, as he averaged a team-high 15.9 points as well as 5.5 rebounds in his lone season at Fordham. The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward didn't play last season due to NCAA transfer rules. He is expected to provide shooting and rebounding for the defending national champions.
Comments