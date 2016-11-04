Australia's Rod Pampling takes Las Vegas lead into weekend

Rod Pampling followed an opening 11-under 60 with a 68 on Friday to keep the lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The 47-year-old Australian rebounded from two early bogeys to get to 14-under 128 at TPC Summerlin. He won the last of his two PGA Tour titles in 2006 at Bay Hill.
Brooks Koepka was a stroke back after a 67. He eagled the par-5 ninth and 16th, and had five birdies and five bogeys — the last a three-putt from the fringe on the par-4 18th to drop out of the lead.
Aaron Wise, the NCAA champion last season for Oregon, was two shot back at 12 under with four holes left when play was suspended because of darkness. He eagled the par-5 13th and 16th on his front nine.
Chez Reavie had the round of the day to make the cut, shooting a 61 after opening with a 76.
Comments