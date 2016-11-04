Brandon Tanev lifts Jets past Red Wings, 5-3

Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the game and his NHL career with 1:16 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Friday night.
Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck, from the Detroit-area suburb of Commerce Township, stopped 30 shots.
Luke Glendening, Henrik Zetterberg and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit, and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves. The Red Wings are 0-3-1 in their last four to drop to 6-5-1.
It was Gordie Howe night at Joe Louis Arena. The family of the late Hall of Famer spoke to the media before the game. Howe died on June 10 at the age of 88. His son, Mark Howe, is Detroit's director of pro scouting. The first 5,000 fans received Gordie Howe statue replicas.
Mark and his siblings, Marty, Murray and Cathy dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff.
Tanev scored the winner on a breakaway, beating Mrazek on the glove side.
Ehlers added an empty-net goal in the last minute. It was his third goal.
Tanev's first goal of the game, with 7:36 left, tied the game 3-3.
After he beat Mrazek under the crossbar from in close, the puck went in and out so fast play continued for about a minute. After a stoppage, the play was reviewed and called a goal.
Abdelkader gave Detroit a 3-2 lead 9:12 into the third period.
Scheifele tied it at 2 earlier in the third period. It was his sixth goal.
Zetterberg gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead 9:40 into the second period. He batted the rebound of Tomas Tatar's shot out of the air and into the net.
The goal was originally waved off because it was first indicated that Zetterberg's stick was higher than the crossbar. But referees Chris Lee and Ghislain Hebert and linesmen Tim Nowak and Ryan Galloway huddled and immediately reversed the call. The call of a goal was then upheld by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto.
It was the Detroit captain's second goal and second goal in two games.
Glendening gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 3:04 into the game when he deflected Dan DeKeyser's shot/pass from the left point past Hellebuyck. It was Glendening's first goal of the season.
Laine tied the game 1-1, with 4:30 left in the first period. He beat Mrazek with a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush.
It was Laine's seventh goal, which leads all NHL rookies this season.
Hellebuyck stopped Darren Helm on a breakaway about five minutes into the opening period.
NOTE: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall made his season debut. He missed the first 11 games of the season because of knee pain. ... Winnipeg was without LW Drew Stafford (upper body), D Tyler Myers (lower body) and D Mark Stuart (lower body). ... The Red Wings were missing LW Thomas Vanek (hip). ... It was the second of back-to-back games for the Jets. They lost 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on the road Thursday night.
UP NEXT
JETS: Visit New York Rangers on Sunday.
RED WINGS: Host Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
