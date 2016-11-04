N. Dakota, Minnesota skate to 5-5 tie

Minnesota came from behind four times to earn a 5-5 men's hockey tie with third-ranked North Dakota on Friday.
Tommy Novak's second goal of the game and the Gophers' third goal of the third period at 18:43 knotted the game for the final time.
North Dakota (5-2-1) led 2-0, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4. But the 13th-ranked Gophers kept coming back.
Novak's first goal in the first period tied the game for the Gophers (3-2-2).
Hayden Shaw, Brock Boeser, Tyson Jost and Tucker Poolman scored goals that gave UND the lead. Austin Poganski also scored.
Tyler Sheehy, Brent Gates also had game-tying goals.
UND goalie Cam Johnson made 32 saves and Minnesota's Eric Schierhorn stopped 17.
