Sports

November 4, 2016 10:53 PM

N. Dakota, Minnesota skate to 5-5 tie

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota came from behind four times to earn a 5-5 men's hockey tie with third-ranked North Dakota on Friday.

Tommy Novak's second goal of the game and the Gophers' third goal of the third period at 18:43 knotted the game for the final time.

North Dakota (5-2-1) led 2-0, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4. But the 13th-ranked Gophers kept coming back.

Novak's first goal in the first period tied the game for the Gophers (3-2-2).

Hayden Shaw, Brock Boeser, Tyson Jost and Tucker Poolman scored goals that gave UND the lead. Austin Poganski also scored.

Tyler Sheehy, Brent Gates also had game-tying goals.

UND goalie Cam Johnson made 32 saves and Minnesota's Eric Schierhorn stopped 17.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring

View more video

Sports Videos