Wizards PG John Wall to sit out against Orlando on Saturday

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will sit out Saturday's game at the Orlando Magic as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery on each of his knees.
After the Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 95-92 on Friday night, Washington coach Scott Brooks announced that Wall would miss the second half of a back-to-back at Orlando.
Brooks and Wall both termed it part of the plan that was drawn up for the three-time All-Star guard heading into this season.
Brooks indicated that Wizards rookie Tomas Satoransky would probably start Saturday in Wall's place.
Wall, who entered Friday second in the NBA in assists this season, needs four assists to break Wes Unseld's career franchise record.
