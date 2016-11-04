Paul has 27 points, 11 assists as Clippers beat Grizzlies

Chris Paul had 27 points and 11 assists, Blake Griffin added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers past the Memphis Grizzlies 99-88 on Friday night.
The Clippers built an early lead then survived a fourth-quarter Memphis rally. The Grizzlies would score nine straight points and eventually pulled within 93-86 with less than a minute left.
Memphis would get no closer.
J.J. Redick scored 12 points for Los Angeles while DeAndre Jordan grabbed 21 rebounds.
Mike Conley led Memphis with 30 points and 10 assists, while Marc Gasol aded 21 points and nine rebounds. Zach Randolph finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Los Angeles built its early lead based on poor shooting by Memphis in the first half. Despite the Grizzlies early woes, neither team would shoot well in the game — the Clippers making 38 percent, while Memphis connected on 37 percent.
