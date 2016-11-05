Drico Johnson scores 2 defensive TDs, UCF beats Tulane 37-6

Drico Johnson returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and had an 86-yard pick-6 to help Central Florida pull away in the second half for a 37-6 win over Tulane on Saturday night.
Shaquill Griffin added a 33-yard interception return for a score as UCF (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic) forced five turnovers to overcome a disjointed offensive performance and hand Tulane its fourth consecutive loss.
The Green Wave (3-6, 0-5) forced a fumble, which was recovered by Parry Nickerson at the UCF 42, on the opening kickoff and five plays later Dontrell Hilliard scored on a 14-yard run. Andrew DiRocco's PAT was blocked, however, and Tulane led 6-0 fewer than 3 minutes in but it was all UCF from there.
McKenzie Milton's 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter put the Knights in front. Johnson's fumble return and Griffin's pick-6 came less than a minute apart in the third and made it 20-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Tulane (39:50) nearly doubled UCF in time of possession and outgained the Knights 348-287, but completed just 5 of 21 passes with three interceptions.
